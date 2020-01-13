83 First Look: Ranveer Singh Introduces Saqib Saleem As 'Comeback King’ Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath

Kabir Khan directorial 83, has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. The film' first poster is already out and the makers are now dropping the cast's first look pne after the other. While we had already seen a glimpse of Ranveer Sing on the field in 2019, he has now introduced his third co-star Saqib Saleem as the 'Comeback King' Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath.

Earlier Singh had shared similar first looks of Tamil actor Jiiva who will be seen playing, Krishnamachary Srikkanth, and Tahir Raj Bhasin who will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar. While sharing Saqib's look Ranveer wrote on Twitter, "Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER 'JIMMY' AMARNATH 🏏🏆"

The film based on Indian cricket team's victory of 1983 World Cup, will see Ranveer in the leading role as the Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. Ranveer's transformation for the role had stumped everyone, when the first look came out. He will be seen in thick curly hair and will also sport a moustache as Kapil Dev still does.

83, also stars Deepika Padukone as Ranveer's on-screen wife, Romi Dev. The entire cast of the film has been busy shooting in England, before which the team also went through a month-long training session in Dharamshala with legendary experts like Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath.

