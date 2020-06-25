83 Makers Pay Tribute To Team India As June 25 Marks 37 Years Since India Won The Cricket World Cup

Touted to be the biggest film of 2020, all eyes were on the release of '83 in April 2020, which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The multi-starrer film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead, essaying the role of Kapil Dev. 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and traces India's historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983. It is one of the most awaited films.

Today, on the occasion of the 37th year anniversary of the world cup win, the makers of the film shared a tribute with the caption, "Magic was created. History was written.

#OnThisDay, Team India won the World Cup and changed Indian Cricket forever. #ThisIs83."

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd. The Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release is slated in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

