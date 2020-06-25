    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      83 Makers Pay Tribute To Team India As June 25 Marks 37 Years Since India Won The Cricket World Cup

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Touted to be the biggest film of 2020, all eyes were on the release of '83 in April 2020, which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The multi-starrer film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead, essaying the role of Kapil Dev. 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and traces India's historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983. It is one of the most awaited films.

      83

      Today, on the occasion of the 37th year anniversary of the world cup win, the makers of the film shared a tribute with the caption, "Magic was created. History was written.

      #OnThisDay, Team India won the World Cup and changed Indian Cricket forever. #ThisIs83."

      Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd. The Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release is slated in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

      Kabir Khan Is Clear That He Will Be Releasing '83 In Theatres

      Deepika Padukone Shares What Goes On In Their Family WhatsApp Group

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X