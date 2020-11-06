83: Ranveer Singh's Sports Drama Release Delayed To 2021

Ranveer Singh's sports-drama 83 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but new reports have suggested that the makers have decided to release the film next year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many films released on OTT platforms, but Reliance Entertainment had expressed faith that 83 will be released as scheduled on Diwali 2020. However, when the situation did not get better, the dates were moved to Christmas 2020.

Now, despite the reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes across the country, the makers are deciding on a new release date. A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted the CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibashish Sarkar citing multiple reasons for the new delay. He said, "Christmas is no longer a possibility as we won't be able to set up a marketing campaign within a month. Also, the overseas markets are important for both films and some of them have shut again due to the second wave of Covid. We're looking at the January and March windows for 83 and Sooryavanshi."

Notably, this also means, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi will also skip its release in 2020. Fans have been eager to see Akshay don the police uniform once again, and the film will also see him join Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ajay and Ranveer also have a cameo in the action adventure thriller.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, the film will follow the 1983 Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev as they win the Cricket World Cup for the first time. The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saahil Khattar and others.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing the role of Kapil's wife Romi. Directed by Kabir Khan, he has also co-produced it with Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

