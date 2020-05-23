Aaliya Siddiqui Says She Was Humiliated In Front Of Manoj Bajpayee By Husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya Says The Kids Are Upset

Speaking to Times of India, Aaliya spoke about how her kids are dealing with this, "I have not told anything to the kids, though they are upset and keep asking me ‘papa kahan hai?', ‘kahan shoot kar rahe hai?' I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US but then for how many years should I do that?"

She Tells The Kids That Their Father Is Busy With Shoots

She added that despite Nawaz being in his office in Mumbai, he does not come home. When she tells him to visit the kids, he does not, insisting that he is busy. She said that she is forced to tell the kids that their father is busy with shoots.

When She Was Humilated In Front Of Manoj Bajpayee

Talking about a particular incident where she felt humiliated, she revealed, "A few celebrities have visited my house like Manoj Bajpayee. At that time also I was being humiliated by Nawaz. I was cooking for Nawaz and tried to strike a conversation and he was like ‘tumko baat karna nahi aata, tum logon ke samne baat mat kiya karo', these were his words."

'I Never Got The Respect That A Wife Deserves'

Aaliya added, "Even when he was going to meet the press and if I were to reach there coincidentally, then he would avoid me. I never got the respect that a wife deserves, never in front of others, never in person. From a rickshawala to a superstar - everyone respects their wife. I have been suffering this since years, one shouldn't be insulted so much that the person starts feeling suffocated. All the time you are being made to realize that you are nothing, don't know how to speak, to stand, no dressing sense, till what point can a person take all that? There was a point when I had lost all my confidence. I wondered if I would be able to do anything, I would fumble during conversations."