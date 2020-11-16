Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Wishes Junaid Khan On Bhai Dooj: Calls Him A 'Kickass Brother'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to shower words of appreciation on her brother Juniad Khan on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. She shared that Junaid has played an influential role in her life, and that she was awe-struck watching him in a professional space. She also urged her followers to take a moment to appreciate their loved ones.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of a play they did together, Ira wrote, "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play."

She continued, "Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media."

"Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you," concluded Ira.

See her post here.

Ira has been active on her social media platforms off-late. The young artist recently opened up about her struggles with depression and expressed her desire to spread mental health awareness using social media.

