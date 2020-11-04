Ira Khan On Battling Clinical Depression: I Don’t Really Get Bothered By What People Say

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a new video on her Instagram page, wherein she assured her followers that she's ready to answer all sorts of questions regarding depression, as long as they don't leave hate comments on her post.

Ira captioned her video as, "Thank you for all the encouraging comments but let's discuss. Tell me what you agree with, what you disagree with, what your opinions are. As long as you aren't trying to hurt someone, let's ask the inaskable, the weird, the uncomfortable or the obvious. No judgement."

In the video, Ira said that she isn't looking out for any kind of advice about handling her clinical depression, as she is consulting a doctor for the same.

She further added, "I don't really get bothered by what people say, in the sense that, from before and now, after my depression, I give people the benefit of the doubt. A lot of people say things that they don't mean, sometimes because they don't know. And I find that only when you create a safe space for people to ask the questions that they want to ask, to contradict you when you say something, to see why you're saying what you're saying is, when you get somewhere."

Ira's post received mixed reactions. While some started the discussion on a serious note, others took a jibe at her.

