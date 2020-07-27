Exclusive: Aamir Khan To Restart His Film Laal Singh Chaddha's Shoot In Turkey Post Lockdown

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar seems to lead the way to Bollywood to restart work post the Novel Coronavirus-induced lockdown since March 2020. While Akshay Kumar and the team of his period drama Bell Bottom fly to the UK on August 7 for the shoot in Scotland, FilmiBeat has learnt that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up to restart the shooting of his ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha. According to our sources, Aamir Khan and his team are planning an outdoor shoot in Turkey and preparations are being made for shooting the film in the country.

The actor-filmmaker was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Manali in India when the lockdown happened and the crew had to return to Mumbai. There was news last year that the Laal Singh Chaddha shoot is going to take place in 100 locations in India, including in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and several small towns. We had reported that the Laal Singh Chaddha crew had finished shooting in Chandigarh, Manali, Jaisalmer and a location in Kerala, but the film's schedule in Ladakh had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the Oscar Award-winning Hollywood hit Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan's dream project and also stars actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh, among others.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, while actor Atul Kulkarni, who helped develop it, is the co-writer of the film. About 30 percent of Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot in Himachal Pradesh in India. A report in The Times of India says that Aamir will also be shooting in Georgia (the country) for Laal Singh Chaddha. Only about 35 percent of the film remains to be completed.

Some other shoots of Bollywood have just begun amid the lockdown with all the precautions in place, including Sanjay Gupta's film Mumbai Saga. Akshay Kumar has been shooting his ad films on a regular basis, while several television shoots have begun in Mumbai, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release during Christmas 2020, but it may be postponed due the ongoing pandemic and cinema halls being closed the world over.

