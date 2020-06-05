Abhay Deol Asks If Indian Celebrities Will Stop Endorsing Fairness Creams Now
The debate on celebrities endorsing fairness creams in India has been raging on for five years. Actor Abhay Deol recently brought up the issue, and it seemed to take prominence in light of the recent racial killing of George Floyd. In a lengthy, persuasive post, Abhay asked if Indian celebs would stop endorsing fairness creams now.
Abhay took to his Instagram handle to write, "Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now."
He continued to talk about how the blatant term 'fairness creams' have changed over the years to make it more 'palatable'. "Overall analysis. Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like 'skin brightening/ whitening', or 'lightening creams'. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams'. So now we have brands selling 'HD glow', 'White beauty', 'white glow', 'fine fairness', and so on," he wrote.
Abhay continued, "Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be 'fair and handsome', and have dedicated power white ranges for them too," and went on to add brand specific data.
Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda
This is not the first time the actor has shared his opinions on a social topic. He recently questioned the perceived hypocrisy of celebrities who do not speak up for issues happening right at home, but lend their support to a movement happening elsewhere. Without undermining the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, he urged celebrities to see how systemic problems manifest in their own country.
Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter Black Lives Matter (find out why not to use the hashtag and still support the movement).
