Abhay Deol Asks If Indian Celebrities Will Stop Endorsing Fairness Creams Now

The debate on celebrities endorsing fairness creams in India has been raging on for five years. Actor Abhay Deol recently brought up the issue, and it seemed to take prominence in light of the recent racial killing of George Floyd. In a lengthy, persuasive post, Abhay asked if Indian celebs would stop endorsing fairness creams now.

Abhay took to his Instagram handle to write, "Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now."

He continued to talk about how the blatant term 'fairness creams' have changed over the years to make it more 'palatable'. "Overall analysis. Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like 'skin brightening/ whitening', or 'lightening creams'. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams'. So now we have brands selling 'HD glow', 'White beauty', 'white glow', 'fine fairness', and so on," he wrote.

Abhay continued, "Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be 'fair and handsome', and have dedicated power white ranges for them too," and went on to add brand specific data.

This is not the first time the actor has shared his opinions on a social topic. He recently questioned the perceived hypocrisy of celebrities who do not speak up for issues happening right at home, but lend their support to a movement happening elsewhere. Without undermining the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, he urged celebrities to see how systemic problems manifest in their own country.

