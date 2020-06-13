Abhay Deol Says He Is Tired Of People Asking Him If ‘Manorama’ Released In Theatres

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 13 years since the release of his film Manorama: Six Feet Under. The movie, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and was thought to be ahead of its time, slipped under the radar for audiences.

Abhay shared how people still ask him if the film ever released in theatres, and that if he had a rupee for every time someone asked him that, he would be a millionaire!

Sharing a poster of the film, Abhay wrote as caption, "My film Manorama 6 feet under released in 2007. They say it was ahead of its time for India. I say that I got tired of hearing, 'I saw it on dvd, I loved it, when was this film even released!?'"

He continued, "If I had a rupee for every time someone said that I'd be a multi millionaire! At the start of this century no one in power had the faith that experimentation would work with an Indian audience. Hence even if one managed to, the film would barely have any screens or marketing. I always believed that the audience is way smarter than we give them credit for. Had I not believed that, I wouldn't have made the films I've made."

He added the hashtag, "#makingwhatbollywouldnt."

Manorama: Six Feet Under is a neo-noir thriller film which was co-written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The film also starred Raima Sen and Gul Panag in lead roles. It is based on the 1974 American film Chinatown directed by Roman Polinski.

