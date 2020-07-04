Abhishek Bachchan On What Kind Of Project Will Make Him And Aishwarya Rai Reunite On Screen

It has been a while since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans have seen the two share screen space. While there have been rumours about the two reuniting on screen for a while now, this has not happened yet. Abhishek revealed in a recent interview, what kind of a project the two will agree to collaborate on.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Abhishek said about working with his wife, "What's wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We've never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It's always about 'here's something really good and interesting'. It entirely depends on what the subject is."

A while back, it was reported that Abhishek and Aishwarya would work together in an Anurag Kashyap film titled Gulab Jamun. But the project fell through.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya had said about the project then, "AB and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan. We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take a time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly."

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been seen in films such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, and so on. Recently, Abhishek celebrated 20 years of being an actor.

