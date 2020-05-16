Actor Satyajeet Dubey’s Mother Tests Positive For Coronavirus; ‘My Sister And I Are Asymptomatic’

Actor Satyajeet Dubey's 54-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. She tested for the virus after suffering from migraines, vomiting, high fever, shivering and body aches. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news, saying that his mother has been kept in an isolation ward at the Nanavati hospital. He and his sister however, are asymptomatic and are quarantined in their homes.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Satyajeet was unable to say exactly how his mother contracted the virus. "You can't pinpoint where it came from. I spoke to the doctor, who said 'You or your sister could be the carriers, or somebody in the building, or even a currency note'. But, my sister and I've been absolutely fine. We're asymptomatic, and so we're not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines," he said.

Satyajeet said that he feels extremely privileged to have got a bed for his mother at the hospital. "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it's next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with - I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, 'You don't worry about it, we will help', and they did," he said.

The actor is grateful to have received support and love from his colleagues in the industry, including his Prassthanam co-star Sanjay Dutt. Other celebrities who have been there for him during these tough times are, Ali Fazal, Tisca Chopra, Amitosh Nagpal, and Zoa Morani who also had tested positive for Coronavirus along with her father Karim Morani and Shaza Morani.

