Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Crew Member

Actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested on Monday, November 2, for allegedly molesting a female crew member.

News agency ANI quoted Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia as saying, "Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered."

Vijay was last seen in the film Lootcase, playing the character of Bala Rathore in the comedy thriller directed by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan. Lootcase starred Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in lead roles, and Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

The actor also famously played the role of Ranveer Singh's character's father in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. The 2019 movie won much critical acclaim for its performances, album and direction. He is also popular for having essayed the role of a policeman in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, and the onscreen father of Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in Pataakha.

Vijay will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is scheduled for release in theatres on November 13. The satirical comedy-drama has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, and it stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

