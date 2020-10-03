Actress Mishti Mukherjee Passes Away At 27 Due To Kidney Failure

Bengali actress Mishti Mukherjee, who appeared in several Bollywood films, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Bangalore, where she was under treatment for kidney failure. She was 27. Her cremation took place today (October 3, 2020) in Bangalore, in the presence of family members.

Mishti Mukherjee was suffering from a kidney-related illness for the past few months. A statement on Mishti Mukherjee said that she was following a vigorous keto diet, due to which her health deteriorated further. The statement read, "Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night. The actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother."

The actress, who began her career in Bengali cinema, later tried a hand in Bollywood. She had appeared in several Hindi films, including Main Krishna Hoon and Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi, in supporting roles. Mishti Mukherjee later earned popularity as an item girl and had appeared in several popular films in special item numbers.

Mishti Mukherjee is survived by her parents and brother. Our condolences to the family.

