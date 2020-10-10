Adhyayan Suman On His 2016 Claim That Kangana Ranaut Consumed Drugs: It Was An Emotional Outburst
Ever since a BJP leader had asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate Kangana Ranaut on the basis of actor Adhyayan Suman's 2016 statement, wherein he had claimed that she used to consume drugs, reportedly, Adhyayan has been getting calls from media for his statement.
On this, he tweeted, "My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016!!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity! I have not filed any case against anybody! I don't intend to visit that dark phase of my life! Please please I have moved on! Let me be!"
Now, Adhyayan has opened up about being dragged into the whole debate of Bollywood drug nexus and here's what the actor has to say..
Adhyayan Doesn't Want To Be Dragged Into The Debate Of Drug Nexus
While speaking to DNA, Adhyayan said, "I don't think I want to say much about it. People have been dragging my name, when today I'm in a better position. Why drag my name after an interview that was given almost five years ago. Why wasn't any notice taken at that time?"
'It Was An Emotional Outburst'
Without supporting or slamming his ex-girlfriend Kangana, he further added, "The interview was not to shame anybody or point fingers. It was an emotional outburst that I wanted to speak about. It's good to be silent some times but not all the time. This was just a case where I came out and spoke about what I had been through."
Adhyayan Wants People To Be Fair
The Raaz 2 actor further said that he wants people to respect his privacy and to be fair. He feels dragging him today into this whole debate of drug nexus is unfair.
"After that, people talk about mental health. I had also spoken about it, but I think unless you are a superstar, you have no right to speak," said Suman.
What Had Adhyayan Said About Kangana in 2016?
While speaking to DNA, Adhyayan had revealed, "On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let's do cocaine in the night.' I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before, and didn't like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine."
We wonder if Kangana would react to his latest statement.
