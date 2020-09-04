Adhyayan Suman Says He Has Seen Some Actors Do Drugs, Refuses To Comment On Kangana’s Remarks

After Kangana Ranaut's comments on the alleged use of drugs in the Hindi film industry, her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman opened up about this. In a recent interview, Adhyayan shared that he has personally seen actors use drugs at high-profile parties. However, he clarified the allegation that almost all people in the film industry use drugs.

Speaking to Times of India, Adhyayan said, "As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big, high-profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high-profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs."

Adhyayan added that drugs are not exclusive to the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut's claim that most of the film industry abuses drugs have been countered by celebs like Raveena Tandon, Annup Sonii and Anubhav Sinha.

On Kangana's remarks, Adhyayan said, "Kangana is a very big star and I am a very small actor, forget being a star. I will not comment on this and that's best. Me saying anything against that would be wrong, she is a huge star and knows everything. So I don't want to say anything on this."

However, in an earlier interview with DNA, Adhyayan had accused Kangana of suggesting that they do cocaine. "On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said 'Let's do cocaine in the night.' I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before, and didn't like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine," he had said.

