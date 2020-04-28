Adhyayan Suman Says ‘Kangana Ranaut Chapter’ Is Miles Behind In His Life

In 2016, actor Adhyayan Suman had revealed that his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut had tried to perform black magic on him by inviting him to her house in the middle of the night. Adhyayan recently shared that he has moved on from that chapter in his life, and also thanked TV actor Kavita Kaushik for tweeting in support of him.

Talking to Bollywood Life about the time he opened up about the black magic incident and the backlash he faced for it, Adhyayan said, "I actually don't believe in anything. I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn't really matter who wants to apologize or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support."

Recently, TV star Kavita Kaushik tweeted in support of Hrithik Roshan and Adhyayan for the enormous public trial they faced due to Kangana Ranaut. She wrote in one of her tweets, "Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking. everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the woman card," (sic).

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking🙏 everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card' https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Talking about this, Adhyayan said, "Kavita put out a tweet, and I am very thankful to her. But the amount of fake trollers who came and trolled her, said some really mean stuff to her, I thought that was such a disgrace. It is so sad."

