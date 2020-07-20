Aditya Chopra & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Give Contradicting Statements In Sushant's Death Case: Source

Sources Reveal That Aditya Chopra Contradicted Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Sushant's Casting

Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had claimed in his statement that he had offered Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and another film to Sushant. However, the actor turned them down because he was bound under a three-film contract with YRF (Yash Raj Films). However, Aditya refuted Bhansali's allegations in his statement.

Aditya Said That YRF Never Stopped Sushant From Working With Other Filmmakers

The police allegedly informed the police that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had not spoken to YRF to cast Sushant in his film Bajirao Mastani. He also said that Sushant was free to work on films of his choice despite being under contract with YRF. Aditya Chopra said that no one from Bhansali's team contacted YRF regarding his film and his wish to cast Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aditya Chopra Allegedly Said That He Never Tampered With Sushant's Career

It was said that while YRF didn't allow Sushant to take up Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, they allowed Ranveer to act in that film. However, Aditya allegedly called this accusation 'baseless'. He said that Ranveer Singh signed the film in April 2012, whereas YRF's contract was signed with Sushant Singh in November 2012. So, there was no question of them trying to tamper with Sushant's career.

Aditya Chopra Had This To Say About Paani Being Shelved

In his statement to Mumbai Police, Aditya Chopra said that Paani was shelved due to creative differences between filmmakers, and not because of Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, director Shekhar Kapur, who was to helm Paani, had earlier revealed that Sushant was quite upset when the film got shelved.