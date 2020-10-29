Aditya Roy Kapur On Dating Amid Lockdown: The Option Was Never There For Me Because I Was Cut Off

Amid rumours of dating supermodel Diva Dhawan, actor Aditya Roy Kapur recently got candid about his love life on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha. On being quizzed about his current relationship status during the games round, the Aashiqui 2 actor said that he is single.

Speaking about dating amidst lockdown, Aditya told Neha, "The option was never there for me because I was cut off, I couldn't even physically want to break a rule, if I wanted to like if I was in the city. It's much easier I guess, if that temptation is not there, so that option was taken out of my hands. We're all in this together so that gives a person some kind of solace that it's not that its only you who is singled out and that kind of stuff."

The actor revealed how he spent three months of lockdown away from the city and said, "I have a house outside the city. I went there with my family and I was supposed to go there for a weekend. And that Monday night or whatever the country got shut down, so I went there for 3 days and I ended up staying there for 90 days. So, the whole lockdown, I was not in Bombay. I was there, on a farm, in the middle of nowhere."

On being asked how it felt to resume work in the unlock phase, Aditya said, "It actually felt really good. It's obviously kind of, you feel nervous because you don't know if you're going to get COVID-19 or no, but other than that, it felt really, really good to just work. I was enjoying my dubbing. I was like shit, I have done something like legit constructive after like months and it felt good. But yes, you have to take all your precautions but it just felt good to work, honestly."

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Anurag Basu's Ludo. Besides the Malang actor, the anthology also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearl Manny. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 12, 2020.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Ranveer Singh Accusing Him Of Stealing His Girlfriend During College Days

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW! Aditya Roy Kapur: 'I Don't Want To Fall Into A Trap Of Repeating Myself As An Actor'