Aftab Shivdasani & Wife Nin Dusanj Welcome Baby Girl: Announce The Good News With An Adorable Post!

Aftab Shivdasani, the popular actor and his wife Nin Dusanj are proud parents now. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Aftab Shivdasani announced the good news through his official Instagram page, by posting an adorable picture, in which both he and Nin Dusanj are seen holding the baby's tiny legs.

'A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth'.. With God's blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now. ❤️👸🏻👼🏻🤴🏻💫❤️', wrote Aftab on his Instagram post. Both the industry members and fans have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages on the post.

Aftab Shivdasani tied the know with Nin Dusanj, who are recently celebrated the 6th year of marital bliss, had a simple court marriage in June 2014. However, the couple later renewed their wedding vows in a traditional wedding ceremony which was held in Sri Lanka in the presence of family members and close friends, in 2017.

To the unversed, Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj had recently launched their home production banner named Mount Zen Media. As per the reports, the couple is planning to majorly produce web shows, movies, and documentary films under the banner. According to Aftab, the banner's first venture will be a film, which will have a bunch of talented actors and technicians in its cast and crew.

Coming to his acting career, Aftab Shivdasani was last seen in the 2019-released movie Setters. The actor also made his Kannada debut with the Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3, in which he has appeared in a pivotal role. He is currently on a break from acting to concentrate on his production house.

