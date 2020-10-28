Agastya Nanda's Quirky Instagram Posts Make Suhana Khan Want To Unfollow Him!

Suhana Khan Has A ROFL Reaction To Agastya's Post

One of Agastya's posts features him chilling by a beachside restaurant. Reacting to his picture, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, "Unfollowing." Agastya and Suhana's friendship goes back a long way, and the duo is often spotted chilling together.

On The Other Hand, Navya Naveli Nanda And Alia Bhatt Are Confused By Agastya's Posts

In one of his posts, Agastya shared a photoshopped picture of himself with a caption. His sister Navya Naveli Nanda poked fun at him and commented, "Pls Explain." Alia Bhatt also seconded Navya's thoughts and wrote on Agastya's post, "@navyananda hahaha exactly PLS explain your actions."

When Agastya Hit The Gym With His Grandpa

Earlier, in July this year, Agastya was seen spending his lockdown time with his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Big B had shared a mirror selfie from his home gym in which he was seen posing with Agastya. The veteran actor had captioned the picture as, "Fight... fight the fit... fit the fight... reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery ... and the inspiration with Grandson."

Agastya's Bollywood Dreams

Since a long time, there have been various speculations around Agastya's Bollywood debut. A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier stated that Agastya has already been getting movie offers and will take them as soon as he will be ready. However, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda doesn't want her kids to join the showbiz.

However, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, she had said that she wasn't keen on her kids joining the film industry as she had seen her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan face the criticism, the pressure and hate in his career which gave her sleepless nights. Shweta had said that she doesn't want any other family member to face that kind of negativity.