AK vs AK: Indian Air Force Objects To Uniform Donned By Anil Kapoor; Asks For Withdrawal Of Scenes

A soon-to-premiere Netflix film titled AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, has come in the line of fire of the Indian Air Force. The IAF objected to a promo, which shows Anil donning the official uniform, claiming that the uniform is depicted inaccurately. It stated that the uniform, as depicted in the film, does not conform to the behavioural norms of the IAF, and therefore the scenes must be withdrawn.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force tweeted, "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn."

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

However some raised concerns over the forces beginning to give dictats such as these especially when no laws are violated. Activist Saket Gokhale saw in this, an increasing politicization of the armed forces.

He tweeted, "This is ridiculous & worrisome. The Indian Air Force is giving censorship dictats to a TV show. There's no violation of any civil/criminal law, and last I checked, we don't operate on martial law. The Armed Forces shouldn't really get directly involved in things like these."

"And this isn't the Indian Air Force leadership dictating this. This is the Modi govt using the Air Force as a crutch to bully & crack down on OTT platforms. The politicization of the Armed Forces is dangerous. And the BJP is shamelessly doing so every day," he added in another tweet.

Earlier this year, another movie depicting the forces, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl too was condemned for 'undue negative' portrayal, where its officers were shown to be gender-biased. The film, a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, was also questioned for showing Saxena to be the first woman pilot of the IAF to fly into combat. This was contested by Saxena's colleague Sreevidya Rajan, who claimed to be the first woman IAF pilot to do so.

Coming back to AK vs AK, it is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film shows Anurag, Anil and Sonam playing themselves, where Anurag is a brash filmmaker and Anil is a yesteryear actor who is trying to stay relevant among audiences. Anurag convinces Anil to star in a movie which involves a real-time kidnapping of his daughter Sonam, whom he has to rescue. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

