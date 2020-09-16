Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Shower Love On Their Son Aarav As He Turns 18!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna wrote heartfelt messages on their social media platforms for their son Aarav, as he turned 18 years old. Marking the milestone, Akshay wrote how Aarav is now taller and more handsome than him, whereas Twinkle shared that Aarav has been her teacher just as much as she has been one for him. Take a look!

Sharing a throwback photo with Aarav when he was a little boy, Akshay tweeted, "Can't believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!!Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me. Now you're taller than me,more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it."

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the birthday celebrations. She wrote as caption, "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy," adding, "All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room."

She continued, "But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali."

"I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers," signed off Twinkle.

In his appearance on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild, Akshay had shared that Aarav tries to stay away from limelight and insists on forming his own identity.

