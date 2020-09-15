Akshay Kumar Reveals His Son Aarav Tries to Stay Away From Limelight, ‘He Wants His Own Identity’

Amidst raging social media debates on nepotism in the Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar got candid about his son Aarav, and revealed that he prefers staying away from the limelight.

When Akshay recently featured on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild, the two had a conversation about family. Akshay shared that Aarav is a unique person and that he wants to have his own identity, and not be known only as Akshay Kumar's son.

"My son is very different. He just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to. My father was the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all his things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that," he was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Aarav is rarely photographed by the paparazzi and is not very prominent on social media either. He does feature on his mother Twinkle Khanna and dad Akshay's Instagram handles once in a while.

When the Khiladi of Bollywood was asked if Aarav is interested in Bollywood during an earlier interview, Akshay had said that his son is too young and is only focused on studies for now. He added that he doesn't know if his children will get into the industry but he isn't going to be pushing them, and wants them to decide things for themselves.

Akshay is currently in Scotland shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. He was reportedly joined by Twinkle, Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta, and is scheduled for release in April, 2021.

