Report: Akshay Kumar To Fly To Scotland To Shoot For Period Film

The Novel Coronavirus has changed the world in a matter of months. The entertainment industry in India is undergoing bouts of resuming and discontinuing work due to the pandemic. In the midst of this, there lies great unsurety regarding getting the industry back on its feet again in a full-fledged manner.

If reports are to believed, Akshay Kumar, who is known to be one of the most hard-working actors in Bollywood, is jetting off to Scotland to shoot for his period drama film.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Akshay and the crew of his upcoming period film, will be making their way to Scotland in private jets, in the next few weeks. The shoot was apparently scheduled to be resumed in July, but the makers were unsure whether international travel would restart operations by then.

Akshay Kumar was one of the actors, who started spreading awareness about COVID-19 even before the lockdown in India. He constantly took to his social media handles to stress on the seriousness of the pandemic and the importance of maintaining social distancing and hygiene in these times. He also made enormous contributions to support healthcare forces, police forces and daily wage workers during the lockdown.

Talking about work, Akshay's next film, Laxmmi Bomb is all set for a digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The horror comedy film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, and is a remake of the Tamil movie, Muni 2: Kanchana. Akshay will star opposite Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and others in the film.

