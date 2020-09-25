Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Share Adorable Posts For Their Daughter Nitara As She Turns 8

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna showered birthday wishes and love on their daughter Nitara, as she turned all of 8 today, September 25, 2020.

Akshay shared an adorable picture with Nitara where the two are seen rolling on the grass and having a fun time. He expressed that getting to spend so much time with his loved ones has been the silver lining of 2020.

"As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid. I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible," Akshay captioned his post.

See Akshay's post here.

Twinkle shared a picture where Nitara is reviewing a children's book authored by the former. She wrote as caption, "My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children's book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don't know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it's happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl."

See Twinkle's post here.

Akshay and Twinkle are currently in Scotland with their kids Nitara and Aarav. Very recently, on September 15, the family celebrated Aarav's 18th birthday.

Akshay is shooting for Bell Bottom in Glasgow. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Akshay will play a RAW agent in the espionage thriller set in the 1980s.

