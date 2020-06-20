Akshay Kumar Was Shooed Away By Watchman 32 Years Ago, Now Owns House At The Exact Location

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry today, and he has himself to thank for it, for he made it to the top all by himself. In a video which has been shared by a real estate website, Akshay revealed how he had once been shooed away by the watchman of a building, 32 years ago, when he was doing a photo shoot there. Today, he owns a house in that exact location.

In a video that he posted on his Instagram handle, Akshay talked about working as an assistant for a photographer before making his debut. He says. "After 4-5 months, I told him, 'If you don't mind Jayesh, can you please do my photoshoot and you need not pay me anything."

He continues to say that they had gone to Juhu for the shoot, and zeroed in on a dilapidated bungalow. "I quickly lied down on the parapet of the bungalow and he started clicking me. But a watchman of that building came towards us and shooed us away. We had already clicked 3-4 pictures by then," he said.

He added, "It was not a plan but my current house, where I am sitting right now, is built on the same location. A building was constructed on the site of the dilapidated bungalow and I live in that building."

Watch the video here:

Talking about work, Akshay's next film to release in theatres is Sooryavanshi. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty, and it also stars Katrina Kaif, and cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The film was scheduled for release on March 27, but has been postponed indefinitely.

