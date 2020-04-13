Alaya F Dispels Rumours Of Getting Lip Injections; Says Getting Trolled Affects Her

Because of the power of social media, celebrities are more accessible than ever, and at the same time, are more vulnerable to trolling. Particularly susceptible to trolling are young celebrities, who are still trying to figure out who they are and find their place.

Alaya F, who recently made a great Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, says she gets affected by trolling. Recalling one of her worst instances of being trolled, Alaya said that many thought she got lip injections done before entering films. Alaya debunked this and said that she didn't do any such thing.

Opening up about the rumours, Alaya said on Starry Nights Gen Y, "I have been getting these comments where people are like, 'Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!' I didn't do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don't know why people think I got something done."

When asked if trolling affects her, she said, "Little bit, yeah, because it's also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say 'um' a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, 'Why does she say um so much?' I was like, 'Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don't want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.' I would rather say um than something very stupid."

Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Pandey. The success of the film led to her signing a film with Jawaani Jaaneman's co-producer Jackky Bhagnani. She has also signed a three film deal with Northern Lights Films.

