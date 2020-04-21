    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Alaya F Pays Tribute To Mother Earth With Art; Stunned Fans Think She Can Have An Alternate Career

      By
      |

      Alaya F has made an impressive debut as an actor with Jawaani Jaaneman. Her performance as a pregnant 21-year old who goes looking for her biological father, left everyone convinced that she is here to stay.

      It looks like we are only beginning to see the many dimensions of Alaya's creativity, as the young actress posted a picture of an incredibly detailed artwork. She has left fans stunned yet again.

      Alaya Stuns Fans With Artwork, Pays Tribute To Mother Earth

      Sharing an image of her art work, which she says took a long time to complete, Alaya wrote, The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky. They see the universe with stars in their eyes..

      This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth🤍 (Swipe to the other images to see it close up and the process) Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2)," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky. They see the universe with stars in their eyes. . This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it’s my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth🤍 (Swipe to the other images to see it close up and the process) Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2)

      A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

      The beautiful piece made one user comment, "Your work is so intricate and yet so making ❤️ I make doodles too and you are inspiring me to level up . Cheers." Another fan commented, "You've amazing talent and most importantly patience to complete the whole art. It's so impressive and beautiful." One of them wrote, "U CAN DEFINITELY HAVE A SECURE ALTERNATE SOURCE OF INCOME."

      Alaya is spending time productively during the lockdown. IANS quoted her as saying, "I'm trying to make the best of the time that I have right now by trying to learn as much as possible. I'm focusing on learning things and honing my skills to the best of my ability."

      "I've been reading books on acting techniques and self improvement, watching a plethora of movies, and I'm even going back to practicing things I had learned in film school, like video and photo editing softwares. In general, I just believe in keeping myself occupied and I always try to be productive," she added.

      Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, and was directed by Nitin Kakkar.

      ALSO READ: Alaya F Dispels Rumours Of Getting Lip Injections; Says Getting Trolled Affects Her

      ALSO READ: Alaya F On Her Next Project: I Want To Shock People With My Choices

      Read more about: alaya f
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X