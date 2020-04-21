Alaya F Pays Tribute To Mother Earth With Art; Stunned Fans Think She Can Have An Alternate Career

Alaya F has made an impressive debut as an actor with Jawaani Jaaneman. Her performance as a pregnant 21-year old who goes looking for her biological father, left everyone convinced that she is here to stay.

It looks like we are only beginning to see the many dimensions of Alaya's creativity, as the young actress posted a picture of an incredibly detailed artwork. She has left fans stunned yet again.

Sharing an image of her art work, which she says took a long time to complete, Alaya wrote, The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky. They see the universe with stars in their eyes..

This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth🤍 (Swipe to the other images to see it close up and the process) Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2)," (sic).

The beautiful piece made one user comment, "Your work is so intricate and yet so making ❤️ I make doodles too and you are inspiring me to level up . Cheers." Another fan commented, "You've amazing talent and most importantly patience to complete the whole art. It's so impressive and beautiful." One of them wrote, "U CAN DEFINITELY HAVE A SECURE ALTERNATE SOURCE OF INCOME."

Alaya is spending time productively during the lockdown. IANS quoted her as saying, "I'm trying to make the best of the time that I have right now by trying to learn as much as possible. I'm focusing on learning things and honing my skills to the best of my ability."

"I've been reading books on acting techniques and self improvement, watching a plethora of movies, and I'm even going back to practicing things I had learned in film school, like video and photo editing softwares. In general, I just believe in keeping myself occupied and I always try to be productive," she added.

Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, and was directed by Nitin Kakkar.

