Ali Fazal Shares Hilarious, Accurate Analogy To Explain How Social Media Debates Happen

Ali Fazal took to his Twitter handle to share a hilarious and accurate analogy of how social media works these days. The post captured the self-righteous ways in which discussions happen on social media. The post was originally shared by fashion photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar.

The message goes: "Me: I prefer mangoes to oranges. Random person: So basically, what you are saying is you hate oranges? You also failed to mention pineapples, bananas and grapefruits. Educate yourself, I'm literally shaking."

Posting this, Ali tweeted, "Hahahahahhahah ok am exclusively posting this. Yup this is it.. QED."

Atul Kasbekar had shared the message by writing, "This is bang on accurate these days especially on @Twitter."

Hahahahahhahah ok am exclusively posting this. Yup this is it.. QED. https://t.co/mJOyYv3l7r — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 1, 2020

Many celebrities are drawing attention to the increased toxicity and negativity on social media these days. Although this is a light-hearted example of discussions on the media, it can often take extreme forms with 'whataboutery' as the core principle.

Wanting to step away from the negativity, some celebrities, such as Sonakshi Sinha, Shoojit Sircar and others have even deactivated their social media profiles.

Meanwhile, Ali will soon be making his Hollywood debut with the film Death On The Nile. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film also stars Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Armie Hammer, Dawn French, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and others. The film's trailer, which dropped recently, received much love and appreciation from Ali's colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Death On The Nile is scheduled to hit theatres in the United States on October 23.

