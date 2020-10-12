Ali Fazal Showers Love On Richa Chadha In Latest Post: I Love You Little Loco

Ali Fazal showered love on his fiancée Richa Chadha in his recent social media post. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with Richa, and wrote a quirky, love-filled caption calling her a 'superhero'. Take a look!

In the photo shared by Ali, Richa and he can be seen looking candidly into the camera. Richa's cat-style eye makeup is smudged around the edges. As caption, Ali wrote, "Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me. . see love, they gotz to kno , you is a super hero! The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about."

He continued, "The funk's' no match to us .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. Aaight, u go sav'em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . Oh no i mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Show needs no saving. Hehe."

Getting a little bit philosophical, he concluded, "I love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it creates a new future.. and therefore dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye. @therichachadha." (sic)

Ali and Richa were to tie the knot in April this year. However, their wedding was postponed indefinitely owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about work, Ali is all geared up for the release of the second season of the web series Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and others.

Richa, on the other hand, was last seen in Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She starred alongside Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta in the sports drama.

