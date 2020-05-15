Ali Fazal Wishes He Could Go And Meet Richa Chadha, Opens Up About Spending Time In Quarantine

Ali Fazal opened up about how he is spending time in quarantine in a recent interview, and shared that he misses his fiancé Richa Chadha, and wishes he could go meet her. The actor also talked about trying his hand at screenplay sometime in the future.

Ali told Hindustan Times, "I try to go home every year during Ramzan but I remain busy with my shoots. I tried this year too but the current situation is inevitable." Talking about Richa, he added, "If we take the right precautions, we can go and meet our loved ones. I talk to her but I wish I could go and meet her. But there are restrictions because people are going around without masks and loitering around on the streets."

Ali also spoke about how he is exploring other areas of interest apart from acting. "I'm not a poet. I just write sometimes for myself. But someday if I believe that I'm worth something, I might write professionally. I'm currently developing some scripts. Going ahead, I would want to try my hands at screenplay writing," he said.

He continued, "I really want to go home. My mother is a little lonely and I want to spend time with her. Then I want to come back and resume work. We've already wasted half the year to a tragic incident. We need to start working to make up for the time lost."

Ali and Richa were to get married sometime in April. The two had kept details of their wedding hush-hush. However, the wedding plans have been postponed indefinitely owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

