Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt Reveal When They Didn’t Get Along With Each Other

Alia Bhatt lets fans into her life through her Youtube channel, sharing videos of her getting ready for events, behind the scenes of her film shoot and so on. Her most recent video is the much-awaited 'sister tag' with Shaheen Bhatt. In it, Shaheen and Alia discuss among many things, the time when they didn't get along with each other.

When asked if there was ever a time when she and her sister Shaheen did not get along with each other, Alia said, "Yes and no. There was a brief period where we didn't get along at all."

Shaheen added, "There was a time when Alia was very young and I was a teenager, so obviously... There were all those little annoying things that you don't want your sister tagging along with you. She used to listen to me talking to boys and I used to complain to my mother, so obviously we weren't friends."

Shaheen also revealed that Alia is the messier one of the two. She gave an example of an incident when she visited Alia at her hotel room to find her bathtub piled up with dirty laundry.

Watch the video here -

Alia turned 27 on March 15, and she celebrated her birthday with Shaheen and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia took to her social media to share pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations.

In terms of work, Alia's upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR, and Takht.

