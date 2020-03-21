Alia Bhatt Encourages Rishi Kapoor Taking Virtual Yoga Lessons During Quarantine

Rishi Kapoor last year returned home after undergoing year-long cancer treatment in New York City. The veteran actor is now practising Yoga while at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak (also known as COVID-19). Wife Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses of the actor's virtual Yoga class and B-town is already a fan.

Neetu Kapoor on Friday, shared adorable clips of Rishi Kapoor taking virtual yoga lessns while at home on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Stay home, stay healthy!" Like most of the B-town celebrities, the couple is also advocating, Indian health officials advice about how to present the spread of coronavirus even more.

The caption also mentioned, the husband and wife being challenged by their son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, who is married to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, to practise fitness at home. Neetu wrote, "We accept the challenge," The video shows Rishi Kapoor doing yoga by following steps on the television.

The comments section was filled with encouraging posts from celebrities as well as fans. Niece Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen all commented heart emoticons on the post. Alia wrote, "Superb," with heart emojis and started a conversation with Neetu, who replied with the "work hard" emoji.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is spending self-quarantine time with a book. She earlier took to Instagram and posted a picture of the book she is currently reading, and wrote: "Stay home and finish a book,".

Currently, Alia is also making headlines for breakup rumours with Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor. However, she addressed them with another social media post and captioned it saying that she is in quarantine, and safe at home with RK. The two have been working together, for the past two years, with Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra - which has reportedly been postponed once again due to coronavirus.

