Rishi Kapoor Expresses Concern For Pakistani Citizens Amidst Coronavirus Scare

The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has brought the world together in a way never seen before. Amidst the growing concern for the safety and well-being of every human being, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor expressed concern for the citizens of Pakistan and said that the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should provide appropriate advice to his countrymen on taking precautions.

Putting the animosity that India and Pakistan hold against each other aside, Rishi tweeted with genuine concern, "With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!" (sic).

With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 19, 2020

Rishi's tweet struck a chord with Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, who replied, "Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. Much love and respect to you. You are right, we are all in this together and this is not about countries, but about humanity. Humanity Zindabad! Hope we overcome this threat soon. Love and best wishes to you," (sic).

Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. Much love and respect to you. You are right, we are all in this together and this is not about countries, but about humanity. Humanity Zindabad! Hope we overcome this threat soon. Love and best wishes to you 🙏 — Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) March 19, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's tweet came a day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in this time of crisis, and provided words of advice and support to the citizens. Many Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Diana Penty and Varun Dhawan lauded the PM's address to nation, and vowed to follow the 'janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22, as requested by Narendra Modi.

Many Bollywood celebrities have imposed self-quarantine on themselves and have advised their fans and followers to do the same in order to prevent the pandemic from getting worse.

