Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Hits Back At Those 'Ranting About Nepotism' Post Sushant's Death
Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others have been at the receiving end of the netizens' wrath, as many people feel that the late actor was a victim of nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood.
The backlash on social media also took a heavy toil on Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's fan-following on Instagram. Now, Alia's actress-mother Soni Razdan has reacted strongly to the online outrage against her daughter on social media.
Hansal Mehta's Take On Nepotism
It all began when filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son."
'For My Son, My Shadow Is Both His Biggest Benefit And Greatest Bane,' Says Hansal Mehta
His next tweet read, "He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane."
Soni Razdan Questions Those Who Have Been 'Ranting About Nepotism'
Replying to Hansal's tweets, Soni Razdan, whose actress-daughter Alia Bhatt got trolled post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, wrote, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who are ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?"
Hansal Mehta's Reply To Soni Razdan
"The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity'. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent," wrote the Aligarh director.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His untimely demise is a huge loss for the film industry and his fans.
