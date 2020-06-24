Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Hits Back At Those 'Ranting About Nepotism' Post Sushant's Death

Hansal Mehta's Take On Nepotism

It all began when filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son."

'For My Son, My Shadow Is Both His Biggest Benefit And Greatest Bane,' Says Hansal Mehta

His next tweet read, "He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane."

Soni Razdan Questions Those Who Have Been 'Ranting About Nepotism'

Replying to Hansal's tweets, Soni Razdan, whose actress-daughter Alia Bhatt got trolled post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, wrote, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who are ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?"

Hansal Mehta's Reply To Soni Razdan

"The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity'. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent," wrote the Aligarh director.