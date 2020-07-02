Alia Bhatt On Being Invited To Be A Member Of The Academy: I Feel At Once Honoured And Humbled

Alia Bhatt Thanks The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Science For The Invitation

The actress began her note by writing, "I thank the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled."

She continued, "There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of the Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage. Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy, and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world."

Alia Bhatt Compares Cinema To The Flow Of Water

The Gully Boy star wrote, "I truly believe that cinema like water, finds its level. And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and it flows freely. It takes everything in its course; audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it. "

'Movies Are The Glue That Binds Us,' Says Alia Bhatt

"Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force. In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us," the actress signed off her note.

Alia's Industry Colleagues React To Her Post

Ishaan Khatter wrote, "More power ❤️🙌🏽 cinema for life.""🙌🏻 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻," commented Jacqueline Fernandez. "This is amazing! ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻," wrote Alia's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma. Anshula Kapoor and Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji on Alia's post.