Hrithik Roshan And Alia Bhatt Among 819 New Members Invited By The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday, published a new list of invitees for their diverse and updated voting members. According to reports, the 819 invitees will have voting privileges at the 93rd Academy Awards, which will be held on April 25, 2021.

Fans are excited to find out that the list includes Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal and film score composer Nainita Desai. Apart from India, the list also includes other artists from across the globe.

The invites have also been extended to well-known filmmakers and former Oscar nominees and winners like, Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Ari Aster (Midsommar), actors Ana De Armas (Knives Out), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Zendaya, John David Washington and others.

The Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, "We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards." Oscars has often been called out for lack of diversity and in 2016, the board decided to double its minority membership. The new list in 2020, comprises of 45 per cent women and 36 per cent new invitees are people of colour. The statement also revealed that 49 per cent of the invitees are international and represent a total of 68 countries.

According to reports, several people have also been invited by multiple branches. However, once accepted, they are required to select only one branch. For the first time, the list also includes talent agent members.

Oscars 2021: The Academy Postpones 2021 Ceremony By Two Months

Alia Bhatt Explains Why Mahesh Bhatt Decided Not To Feature Actors On Sadak 2 Poster