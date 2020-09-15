Alia Bhatt Sends A Message To Her Haters: I Keep Cruising; Won't Stop Moving

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, actress Alia Bhatt has been receiving flak by the netizens owing to Mahesh Bhatt being her father, and also being a protege of filmmaker Karan Johar. Alia faced criticism so much that her last release Sadak 2 became a hot topic of discussion, because it became the most disliked movie trailer of Bollywood. Apart from that, Alia was constantly trolled on Twitter and there were many memes that were shared on social media. Owing to the same reason, Alia turned off her comment section and refrained herself from being active on social media.

Now, it seems Alia has taken a major jibe at her haters via her Instagram post. She shared her picture and captioned it saying, "But I keep cruising, can't stop won't stop moving."

Here's how netizens reacted to Alia's post..

@teamingup_foralia: Alia you are literally a warrior. Earlier when people ask me that why is an actress ur inspiration? I had no strong reason to convince them, but now I have. I tell them that when the whole world was demotivating her, trolling her, hating her, making her feel low then she stood strongly with herself and managed to stay positive, didn't let those muggles get her down. She is truly an inspiration a 27 year old lady who has beaten all of the actress in talent and has gone through all the negativity but there she is. Smiling and working hard...I LOVE U FAVE.

@prateek_kerketta: Can't stop won't stop grooving. It's like I got this muuuusiiiicccc in my mind sayin' it's gonna be alright!!

@archana_manerikar: You're the best!!Love you Alia.

@shubhamthakre: Doesn't matter what other say about you. You were my 💓 and you will be always my💓.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)