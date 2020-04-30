    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘Love You Rishi Uncle’: Alia Bhatt’s Tribute To Rishi Kapoor Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes!

      By
      |

      Rishi Kapoor's passing has made his colleagues in the Hindi film industry remember the bright, cheerful, loving person that he was. Alia Bhatt, who got a lot closer to Rishi since the time she started dating his son Ranbir Kapoor, is mourning the loss of a dear one. Alia took to her Instagram handle to pay a tribute to Rishi, which will bring tears to your eyes.

      Alia expressed that she felt blessed to have known Rishi Kapoor, and shared that she received so much love from him the past two years that she will always cherish it.

      Alias Tribute To Rishi Kapoor Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

      In a note, Alia wrote, "What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!"

      She continued, "In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!" (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      ❤️❤️❤️

      A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

      In another post, Alia shared a throwback picture of Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor and captioned it, 'love you', adding a heart emoji. She also shared a picture of Rishi and Ranbir when the latter was a kid, and wrote, 'beautiful boys', (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      beautiful boys 🤍

      A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

      View this post on Instagram

      love you ❤️

      A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

      Rishi passed away at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on the morning of April 30, 2020. He had battled leukemia for two years.

      ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Alia Bhatt Held Up Her Phone During The Final Rites For This Reason?

      ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Childhood Picture Of Uncle And Dad

      Read more about: alia bhatt rishi kapoor
      Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 21:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X