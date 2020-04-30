‘Love You Rishi Uncle’: Alia Bhatt’s Tribute To Rishi Kapoor Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes!

Rishi Kapoor's passing has made his colleagues in the Hindi film industry remember the bright, cheerful, loving person that he was. Alia Bhatt, who got a lot closer to Rishi since the time she started dating his son Ranbir Kapoor, is mourning the loss of a dear one. Alia took to her Instagram handle to pay a tribute to Rishi, which will bring tears to your eyes.

Alia expressed that she felt blessed to have known Rishi Kapoor, and shared that she received so much love from him the past two years that she will always cherish it.

In a note, Alia wrote, "What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!"

She continued, "In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!" (sic).

In another post, Alia shared a throwback picture of Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor and captioned it, 'love you', adding a heart emoji. She also shared a picture of Rishi and Ranbir when the latter was a kid, and wrote, 'beautiful boys', (sic).

Rishi passed away at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on the morning of April 30, 2020. He had battled leukemia for two years.

