    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Rishi Kapoor Dead: Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Childhood Picture Of Uncle And Dad

      The loss of another great Bollywood actor, Rishi Kapoor, just a day after the passing away of Irrfan Khan is difficult to bear for all cinephiles. Members of the Hindi film industry too are suffering this tragic loss. Many celebrities have taken to their social media profiles to mourn the loss and tweet condolence messages today, after news of Rishi Kapoor's death made headlines on April 30.

      Kareena Shares A Heartwarming Picture Of Uncle Rishi Kapoor

      Rishi Kapoor's niece, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan mourned the loss of her dear Chintu uncle by sharing an ages old throwback picture of Rishi and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor. The image is a black and white picture of brothers Rishi and Randhir when they were children, smiling adorably into the camera.

      Sharing the image, Kareena expressed a lot in just a few words. She wrote, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle ❤❤," (sic).

      The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle ❤️❤️

      Rishi breathed his last at the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital after being admitted there on Tuesday. His brother Randhir confirmed the news and said that Rishi's wife Neetu was by his side. He battled leukemia for two years and got treatment for it in New York city, where he spent almost a year.

      Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan were among the celebrities who visited the hospital today to pay their final respects to the departed life.

      While Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly able to spend time with his father during his final moments, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was not. According to reports, Riddhima will be travelling 1500 kms from Delhi to Mumbai to make it to Rishi Kapoor's funeral.

