Ameesha Patel Says She Could Have Been Raped & Killed While Campaigning In Bihar; ‘I Was So Scared’

Ameesha On Campaigning In Bihar

While speaking to India Today, Ameesha shared, "I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay."

Ameesha On Receiving Threatening Calls

Ameesha further added, "Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he (Prakash Chandra, LJP leader) started sending threatening calls and messages asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him."

'I Could Have Been Raped And Killed'

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress also alleged that she missed her evening flight because of Prakash Chandra, as he forcefully kept her in a village.

"But when I reached Mumbai I had to let the world know the truth. I could have been raped and killed. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn't do as he said. He trapped me. And put my life in danger. This was his way of operating," added Ameesha.

Prakash Chandra Denies Ameesha's Allegations

The LJP leader Prakash Chandra reacted to Ameesha's allegations and said that all security arrangements were made for her during her visit to Bihar.

"The Daudnagar police station in-charge was present in her security detail. None of what she has claimed happened. Does Bihar not have artists? Sonakshi Sinha is also from here. She met Pappu Yadav at the airport. They made a deal of Rs 15 lakh," averred Chandra.

He also asserted that Ameesha's claims are completely baseless, as his driver spoke to her personal assistant, and the actress is ready to make another video in his favour. However, she will charge Rs 10 lakh for the same.