Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Can’t Be Friends With An Actress? Bebo Tells It All Without Mincing Words!

Kareena On Her Old Statement ‘I Can’t Be Friends With An Actress’

Kareena said, "The thing is, two actresses need to be on the same page to be friends. And not just about the film, but about life - your values, your beliefs, everything. Friend is a very strong word, you can't just use it loosely."

Kareena Thinks Friendships & Industry Don’t Go Hand In Hand

The Veere Di Wedding actress added, "Friendship is something when you're there for one another, you talk to each other, spend time together, and know each other. And in this ever-changing industry, everyone is so busy. It's like kaam karo, chalo and then next film, then the next, and then the next."

Kareena: I’ve Always Been Like This

Speaking further Kareena asserted, "Of course, when you look back after 20 years, you know you've made one or two friends, and you love and respect them. But you don't need to be in touch with them every day. This profession is very different, and I'm here to work. I've always been like this, I want to do well at work and then go back to my family."

Kareena On Catfights

When asked about her reduced involvement in catfights now compared to her initial days in Bollywood, Kareena said that she is in a Zen mode now. She further added that she knows exactly how everything functions - the industry, media, everything. So, she doesn't take anything seriously.

"The only thing I take seriously is the fact that I have to protect my family, I have literally two-three friends whom I love, I like to spend time with, and that's about it. I don't even get into anybody's business. It doesn't excite me," said the Good Newwz actress.