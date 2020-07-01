Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Can’t Be Friends With An Actress? Bebo Tells It All Without Mincing Words!
Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 20 years in Bollywood. In the last two decades, Kareena has seen everything. From earning crores to gaining stardom, from being touted as a 'superstar' to being tagged as one of the most gorgeous divas of B-town, Kareena's journey was every bit filmy and entertaining. Having said that, we cannot deny the fact that when it comes to catfight, Kareena has always grabbed the limelight!
In the last 20 years, she was pitted against many actresses. While some were media-cooked up ones, others were too ugly and real. For instance, we all know Kareena and Ameesha Patel were never on a cordial term. Dia Mirza and Bipasha Basu had also complained about Kareena's 'not-so-nice' behaviour.
In her latest interview with Bombay Balloon, when Kareena was asked if she stills believes that she can't be friends with an actress, here's what Bebo said.
Kareena On Her Old Statement ‘I Can’t Be Friends With An Actress’
Kareena said, "The thing is, two actresses need to be on the same page to be friends. And not just about the film, but about life - your values, your beliefs, everything. Friend is a very strong word, you can't just use it loosely."
Kareena Thinks Friendships & Industry Don’t Go Hand In Hand
The Veere Di Wedding actress added, "Friendship is something when you're there for one another, you talk to each other, spend time together, and know each other. And in this ever-changing industry, everyone is so busy. It's like kaam karo, chalo and then next film, then the next, and then the next."
Kareena: I’ve Always Been Like This
Speaking further Kareena asserted, "Of course, when you look back after 20 years, you know you've made one or two friends, and you love and respect them. But you don't need to be in touch with them every day. This profession is very different, and I'm here to work. I've always been like this, I want to do well at work and then go back to my family."
Kareena On Catfights
When asked about her reduced involvement in catfights now compared to her initial days in Bollywood, Kareena said that she is in a Zen mode now. She further added that she knows exactly how everything functions - the industry, media, everything. So, she doesn't take anything seriously.
"The only thing I take seriously is the fact that I have to protect my family, I have literally two-three friends whom I love, I like to spend time with, and that's about it. I don't even get into anybody's business. It doesn't excite me," said the Good Newwz actress.