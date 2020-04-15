    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan Blasts A Troll For Asking About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Derogatory Way!

      By
      |

      We all love the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. But our love for him escalates multifold when the actor blasts the trolls on his social media pages in a witty way. Wondering who tapped Big B on the wrong side? Have a dekko!

      Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Baisakhi Wish

      Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Baisakhi Wish

      It all happened when Amitabh Bachchan posted a ‘Baisakhi' wish for his fans on Instagram page and wrote, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई. ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई। हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब 🙏 Happy Baisakhi love," and a troll commented on his post saying, "Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe" (Where is Aishwarya, oldie?)

      Big B Shut Down The Troll With A Witty Reply

      Big B Shut Down The Troll With A Witty Reply

      Amitabh Bachchan was quick to school the troll in the most savage way possible. He replied, "Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap (She is somewhere where you will never reach.)"

      Big B didn't stop there and he further commented, "Sorry ek aur typo ....end should have been ‘buddha hoga tera baap."

      Fans Lauded The Megastar For His Comeback

      Fans Lauded The Megastar For His Comeback

      Fans are in awe of Big B's clap-worthy reply to the troll and applauded the megastar for not ignoring the mean comments on his post and rather schooling the troll for his derogatory comment.

      On A Related Note...

      On A Related Note...

      Big B was last seen in Badla and will next be seen in Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo. In Brahmastra, Big B will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while in Gulabo Sitabo, he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

      Having said that, the release of Gulabo Sitabo has been postponed owing to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in India. The entire nation is under lockdown and until the pandemic gets over, no film will hit the theatres.

      On Wife Jaya's 72nd Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan Starts Distribution Of 2000 Food Packets In Mumbai!

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X