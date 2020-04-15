Amitabh Bachchan Blasts A Troll For Asking About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Derogatory Way!

Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Baisakhi Wish

It all happened when Amitabh Bachchan posted a ‘Baisakhi' wish for his fans on Instagram page and wrote, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई. ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई। हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब 🙏 Happy Baisakhi love," and a troll commented on his post saying, "Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe" (Where is Aishwarya, oldie?)

Big B Shut Down The Troll With A Witty Reply

Amitabh Bachchan was quick to school the troll in the most savage way possible. He replied, "Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap (She is somewhere where you will never reach.)"

Big B didn't stop there and he further commented, "Sorry ek aur typo ....end should have been ‘buddha hoga tera baap."

Fans Lauded The Megastar For His Comeback

Fans are in awe of Big B's clap-worthy reply to the troll and applauded the megastar for not ignoring the mean comments on his post and rather schooling the troll for his derogatory comment.

On A Related Note...

Big B was last seen in Badla and will next be seen in Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo. In Brahmastra, Big B will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while in Gulabo Sitabo, he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Having said that, the release of Gulabo Sitabo has been postponed owing to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in India. The entire nation is under lockdown and until the pandemic gets over, no film will hit the theatres.