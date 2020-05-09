    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 12 Years Of Bhoothnath; Shares Mysterious Incident About The Film

      Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to celebrate 12 years of his comedy horror film Bhoothnath. Remembering the movie, Amitabh also treated fans to a mysterious story which has left us scratching our heads!

      Big B Shares A Mysterious Incident Related To Bhoothnath

      Celebrating 12 years since Bhoothnath's release, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "12 years of my film BHOOTNATH .. well done Vivek .. someone just noticed something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH , there is shot of me entering prison and shooting a prisoner .. on wall of prison set is written 'Bhootnath' in chalk .. how ? film was made years before," (sic).

      He also shared two stills from the movie and an emoji of his face.

      Bhoothnath was directed by Vivek Sharma, and it also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Released in 2008, the film was about a ghost of an old man who befriends a child from a family which moves into his mansion. The film also saw a follow-up movie in 2014. Titled Bhoothnath Returns, it was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

      Recently, Piku, another movie of Amitabh's completed 5 years since its release. Also starring Deepika Padukone and the late Irrfan Khan, Piku was a comedy drama directed by Shoojit Sircar. Both, Amitabh and Deepika took to their social media profiles to celebrate the movie and remember Irrfan, who passed away on April 29, due to a colon infection.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 19:16 [IST]
      X