Anurag Kashyap Requests The Release Of Amitabh Bachchan’s Film ‘Shoebite’

One of Amitabh Bachchan's films titled Shoebite, directed by Shoojit Sircar has been stalled from releasing since 2010. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted to producers to release the film on OTT platforms.

Anurag tweeted, "Just thought of this great film I was shown on the edit machine @ShoojitSircar's "SHOEBITE" . Can in times like these @RonnieScrewvala @SrBachchan all of them not work together to release it somewhere online .. Please," (sic).

Just thought of this great film I was shown on the edit machine @ShoojitSircar ’s “SHOEBITE” . Can in times like these @RonnieScrewvala @SrBachchan all of them not work together to release it somewhere online .. Please .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 2, 2020

A while back, Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed that he thought Shoebite has a chance of being India's entry to the Oscars and that someone should release it soon. Talking to Film Companion in an interview, he had said, "I have seen that film twice by the way in the edit and it is his best film till date. If it released, it is going to be India's entry to Oscars or something like that. It's so beautiful. I think somebody should request and release it right now. This is the time."

He added, "I have seen it twice before Vicky Donor by the way. Once alone and once with Tahira. I was so inspired and happy."

The film's release has been held because two studios have been battling over its copyright for a number of years. Shoojit had shared that the film's was based on an idea by Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan, who intended to make the same film in Hollywood but has not so far.

Shoojit had said that not releasing the film was like an insult to a great artist like Amitabh Bachchan because he had worked on it for two years.

