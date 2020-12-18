Amitabh Bachchan’s Covid Announcement And Dil Bechara Among 2020’s Most Popular Tweets

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Hindi film industry, just as it has been so for the world. From the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to nationwide lockdown affecting business, the death of much loved actors to the crisis of public image; much has happened. Social media has captured many of these things and we bring to you some of the tweets that broke records this year according to Twitter's yearly roundup. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan making his COVID-19 diagnosis announcement was the most quoted tweet of 2020 and it also received 443,000 likes. The legend of Bollywood left his fans deeply unsettled when he shared that he was tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital. Not just him but also his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive. The Bachchan family recovered after about a month and fans heaved a collective sigh of relief.

Twitter's list of most tweeted about Hindi movies of 2020 were significant. It ranked from top to bottom, Dil Bechara, Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad and Gunjan Saxena. All these movies played major roles in socio-political discussions on social media this year, sometimes unwittingly dragged into controversies.

The most liked tweet of 2020 in the Indian entertainment industry was a special one. It was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement which came in August. The couple posted an image of Anushka flaunting her baby bump as she radiated love and happiness along with her hubby. They captioned it, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Virat's tweet garnered 6.5 lakh likes as the power couple delighted fans with the news.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss was declared the 'most talked about' TV show, and Mirzapur 2 ruled amongst web series. Chadwick Boseman's tweet announcing his death was the most retweeted in the global entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi Declared IMDb's Breakout Star This Year; Actress Can't Smile Any Wider

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newcomers To Watch Out For In 2021: Shalini Pandey, Lakshya, Manushi Chhillar Gear Up To Dazzle On Big Screen