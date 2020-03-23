    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Cryptic Tweet On Clapping Reducing Potency Of Coronavirus

      Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic tweet on the effects of clapping hands and blowing conch shells on the vibrancy and potency of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This tweet came hours after he and his family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to applaud all those working to fight the virus on Sunday, March 22. However, Big B has now deleted the post.

      Big B Deletes Tweet On Clapping Reducing Potency Of COVID-19

      Amitabh's tweet read, "T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, "amavasya" , darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation," (sic).

      Pictures and videos of the Bachchan family applauding and ringing bells in gratitude and appreciation for the nation's emergency health workers and everyone else doing their bit in this time of crisis were shared on the internet.

      Amazed by how the nation followed 'janta curfew' on Sunday, Amitabh wrote in his blog, "Questions in blue .. for it was true .. what we witnessed in prime .. was a nation divine .. united in one .. nothing undone .. historic in its conclusion .. never an ablution .. not a spectacle in sight .. national resolve and fight .. we worked for humanity .. with utmost clarity .. our differences apart .. coming together to start .. this historic revolution .. be same be one be one creation .. !"

      Other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan also clapped for the nation's emergency workers fighting the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

      Monday, March 23, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
