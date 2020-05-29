    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Helps Out Migrant Workers By Arranging Buses To Uttar Pradesh

      By
      |

      Bollywood celebrities have been doing all they can to contribute to relief efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic. Many have donated huge sums of money towards helping out frontline workers and daily wage workers. Now, they are also looking to improve the migrant crisis situation by arranging transport for migrant workers to get home.

      Big B Arranges Buses For Migrant Workers To Uttar Pradesh

      After Sonu Sood, Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan also helped arrange transport for migrant workers who are stranded away from their hometowns due to the lockdown. Big B arranged 10 buses which took migrant workers to their home state Uttar Pradesh. According to photography Viral Bhayani's Instagram post, the buses left from Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai.

      Viral Bhayani's post read, "Legendary actor #amitabhbachchan arranged 10 buses for migrant workers to various parts of Uttar Pradesh. The buses left today from Haji Ali. Recently some alumni students of a law college from Bangalore did a online crowdfunding and they sent migrant workers by flight to Ranchi. It is good to see people coming together and help #migrantworkers and other causes. Only together we can fight this."

      Legendary actor #amitabhbachchan arranged 10 buses for migrant workers to various parts of Uttar Pradesh. The buses left today from Haji Ali. Recently some alumni students of a law college from Bangalore did a online crowdfunding and they sent migrant workers by flight to Ranchi. It is good to see people coming together and help #migrantworkers and other causes. Only together we can fight this 👍🙏🇮🇳 . on behalf of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan .. managing director Mr Rajesh Yadav coordinated today. #IndiaFightsCorona #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

      Not only this, but Amitabh has also sponsored monthly rations to the families of 1,00,000 daily wage workers of the All India Film Employees Confederation.

      Actress Swara Bhaskar also joined in the efforts to help out migrants during the lockdown, and has helped around 1,300 migrant workers reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 20:07 [IST]
