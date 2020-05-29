Sonu Sood Helps Airlift 177 Girls Stuck In Kerala, To Their Home State Odisha

Actor Sonu Sood has once again come to the rescue of people stranded in different parts of the country, looking to go back to their hometowns amid the lockdown. Sonu has helped 177 girls get to their homes in Odisha. The actor airlifted the girls, who were stuck in Kerala due to the lockdown.

According to reports, Sonu heard about the girls from a friend in Bhubaneshwar, and he decided to help them out, after taking many permissions from the Kerala and Odisha governments to have airports opened.

PTI quoted a source as saying, "The actor started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft has been called from Bangalore to airlift these 177 girls from Kochi who will be now taken to Bhubaneshwar so they can finally reunite with their families."

The source added, "The flight duration from the village to Bhubaneswar is going to be two hours and soon after finishing their journey, the girls will be heading back home."

Thanking Sonu for his gesture, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik wrote on Twitter, "@SonuSood Ji, your helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It's incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you."

A while back, Sonu had organized several buses to transport migrant labourers from Maharashtra, to their respective home states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

