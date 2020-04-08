Amitabh Bachchan Recites Poem Written By Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan; Brings Tears To His Eyes

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new video, in which he recites a poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Titled 'Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalaana Kab Mana Hai', the poem is relevant to the ongoing situation in India, with the lockdown to fight the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sharing the video on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3495 - I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him," (sic).

In the video, Big B can be seen reading the poem from an old book, with his voiceover reading out the actual lines. In the second bit, Amitabh sings the poem to the tunes of Tabla.

T 3495 - I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him.



बाबूजी और उनकी आशा भारी कविता को याद करता हूँ । बाबूजी कवि सम्मेलनों में ऐसे ही गा के सुनाया करते थे । pic.twitter.com/CKKtroXA4H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

Explaining how the video was made in this time of social distancing, Amitabh wrote on his blog post, "AND .. also in simultaneous work on the poem of hope from Babu ji .. rendering it here .. con calls with recordist there .. music directors in another there .. they be two in respective homes and no studio set ups .. but the ingenious working force and minds successful .. it is after 72 attempts that it looks like going on platforms .. perhaps to day .. perhaps .. apprehensive for that too .. how what where and when .. ahhhh .. just let it be say the girls in the house .. the main girl stuck away from home in Delhi .. attending Parliament when the shut happened .. so she remain where she is .. and Face Time WhatsApp .. ZINDABAD !!"

He also wrote how the imagery of his father is too emotional for him as he remembered him while writing the post. "This post is sounding like a brain damaged 'haemoglobin of the country of the system' devoured and entirely consumed by the chemical ChSo2 .. sorry that be a College insensitive linguaexpletiva .. !!!! Pardoń .. is the French right .. eh .. who cares .. BUT .. I tell you .. in all this mesmerising work schedule .. the imagery of Babuji his words his thoughts his books his voice keep me company in excess .. they bring the water in the eyes .. I must leave now .. cannot allow it to drip on the post pages ..," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Urges People To Stay At Home Amidst Rising Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Upsets Netizens Over His Misleading Tweet On Coronavirus; Gets Slammed Brutally